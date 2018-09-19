Slapgate: Town planning wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation boycotts work

By Express News Service

The day-to-day administration work in the Town Planning section of GHMC came to a grinding halt in all circle and zonal offices as well as the head office on Tuesday following a protest against the alleged manhandling of Assistant City Planner, Alwal Circle, G Madhavi by GHMC co-option member G Jyothi Goud on Monday.

During the Prajavani programme that was underway at the GHMC deputy commissioner’s office on Monday, a group of TRS activists, including Jyothi Goud,went into the GHMC office and allegedly manhandled Madhavi over the removal of the statue of Jyothi Goud’s late son Akhil Kumar Goud. The statue was removed as it was an illegal structure. Taking a serious note of the issue, all the employees of Town Planning section staged a protest on Tuesday and stayed away from their duties.

They also wore black badges and raised slogans against Jyothi Goud. The Town Planning officials met GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore and urged him to take a stringent action against the co-option member. Commissioner Dana Kishore assured of action against those who attacked the ACP. The Town Planning officials have decided to meet GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Wednesday and request him to initiate action against the persons involved in the attack.

Based on the response from the Mayor, the officials will decide whether to continue their protest or not on Wednesday. Jyothi Goud claimed that the statue was installed in memory of her son who took part in the struggle for separate Telangana state. Akhil Kumar died in a road accident. The Alwal police has already registered cases against Jyothi and her associates.

Meanwhile, GHMC on Tuesday evening demolished the statue of late Akhil Kumar Goud, which was illegally erected at Alwal Cross Roads, in the presence of strong posse of policemen. There was no resistance from the TRS party workers when the statue was razed to the ground.