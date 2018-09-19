Home Cities Hyderabad

Slapgate: Town planning wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation boycotts work

They also wore black badges and raised slogans against Jyothi Goud.

Published: 19th September 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The day-to-day administration work in the Town Planning section of GHMC came to a grinding halt in all circle and zonal offices as well as the head office on Tuesday following a protest against the alleged manhandling of Assistant City Planner, Alwal Circle, G Madhavi by GHMC co-option member G Jyothi Goud on Monday.

During the Prajavani programme that was underway at the GHMC deputy commissioner’s office on Monday, a group of TRS activists, including Jyothi Goud,went into the GHMC office and allegedly manhandled Madhavi over the removal of the statue of Jyothi Goud’s late son Akhil Kumar Goud. The statue was removed as it was an illegal structure. Taking a serious note of the issue, all the employees of Town Planning section staged a protest on Tuesday and stayed away from their duties.

They also wore black badges and raised slogans against Jyothi Goud. The Town Planning officials met GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore and urged him to take a stringent action against the co-option member. Commissioner Dana Kishore assured of action against those who attacked the ACP. The Town Planning officials have decided to meet GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Wednesday and request him to initiate action against the persons involved in the attack. 

Based on the response from the Mayor, the officials will decide whether to continue their protest or not on Wednesday.   Jyothi Goud claimed that the statue was installed in memory of her son who took part in the struggle for separate Telangana state. Akhil Kumar died in a road accident. The Alwal police has already registered cases against Jyothi and her associates.

Meanwhile, GHMC on Tuesday evening demolished the statue of late Akhil Kumar Goud, which was illegally erected at Alwal Cross Roads, in the presence of strong posse of policemen. There was no resistance from the TRS party workers when the statue was razed to the ground.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju