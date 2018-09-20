Ameerpet-LB Nagar metro rail to provide major relief to commuters

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The news of commencement of operations on Metro stretch from Ameerpet to LB Nagar, one of the busiest routes in the city, has come as a major relief to the commuters in Hyderabad.

The entire Corridor-I between Miyapur and LB Nagar covering 29 kms, across 27 stations will fully become operational from September 24.

Governor ESL Narasimhan is scheduled to flag off the train at Ameerpet station at 12 noon on Monday.

There is an increasing trend in ridership and patronage by the citizens of Hyderabad. Recently, around two crore passengers travelled in Metro System since the operations began, indicating that Hyderabad Metro Rail is set to become city’s transportation lifeline for Hyderabadis.

Metro services are already in place in Miyapur-Ameerpet and Ameerpet-Nagole sectors covering 30 km. With the inauguration of the Ameerpet to LB Nagar, the total distance covered by Hyderabad Metro Rail will be 46 kms, making it the second largest in India behind Delhi Metro Rail.

The entire 29 km of Corridor-I from Miyapur to LB Nagar will be made operational a couple of hours after the flag off by Governor. Travelling on Ameerpet-LB Nagar this route has become a nightmare for the motorists as the stretch is jammed with traffic from morning to night. Once the Metro route is opened, it would help in easing the traffic congestion to a large extent and bring relief to the people. Of the 29 km between Miyapur and LB Nagar of Corridor-1, about 13 km stretch was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November last year from Miyapur to Ameerpet, while Ameerpet to Nagole of Corridor-III (Nagole-Raidurg, 28 km; 24 stations).

All the works, testing and commissioning activities on the Ameerpet to LB Nagar section covering 16 km and 15 metro stations has been completed. Trial runs are also in full swing and Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) gave safety certification and green signal for commercial operations. Independent Safety Assessor has done safety assessment of Signalling System. Officials are confident that after the Ameerpet-LB Nagar line becomes operational, public will choose this comfortable, safe and environment friendly mode of transport to their advantage.