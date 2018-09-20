Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC, police gear up for Ganesh, Muharrum festivals

An 80km road restoration work is being taken up on centralised procession route for Ganesh immersion, a 18-km stretch between Balapur to Tank Bund, the GHMC commissioner told the media.

Published: 20th September 2018 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, in cooperation with various departments is gearing up for a smooth conduct of both the festivals, Ganesh immersions on September 23 and Muharrum processions on September 21, said its commissioner M Dana Kishore.

An 80km road restoration work is being taken up on centralised procession route for Ganesh immersion, a 18-km stretch between Balapur to Tank Bund, the GHMC commissioner told the media. The restoration work will cost `15 crores while `3 crores have been set aside for Muharraum procession, he added.

In view of the Muhurram Ashura procession, city police on Wednesday issued a slew of traffic diversions to ensure smooth flow of traffic and public safety. The procession which would start from Bibi ka Alawa at around 11.00 am, will go past Shaik Faiz Kaman, Etebar Chowk, Kotla Alijah, then proceed towards Charminar, Gulzar, take the Darul Shifa X Road, before finally proceeding towards the finishing point at Chaderghat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina