GHMC, police gear up for Ganesh, Muharrum festivals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, in cooperation with various departments is gearing up for a smooth conduct of both the festivals, Ganesh immersions on September 23 and Muharrum processions on September 21, said its commissioner M Dana Kishore.

An 80km road restoration work is being taken up on centralised procession route for Ganesh immersion, a 18-km stretch between Balapur to Tank Bund, the GHMC commissioner told the media. The restoration work will cost `15 crores while `3 crores have been set aside for Muharraum procession, he added.

In view of the Muhurram Ashura procession, city police on Wednesday issued a slew of traffic diversions to ensure smooth flow of traffic and public safety. The procession which would start from Bibi ka Alawa at around 11.00 am, will go past Shaik Faiz Kaman, Etebar Chowk, Kotla Alijah, then proceed towards Charminar, Gulzar, take the Darul Shifa X Road, before finally proceeding towards the finishing point at Chaderghat.