Over one lakh voters in Hyderabad have demographically similar entries

As many as 1,01,470 voters in Hyderabad district covering 15 Assembly constituencies have demographically similar entries, repeated and multiple entries.

Published: 20th September 2018 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 04:44 AM

GHMC employees hold a demonstration on voter enrolment at Buddha statue in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Express

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 1,01,470 voters in Hyderabad district covering 15 Assembly constituencies have demographically similar entries, repeated and multiple entries  (duplicate voters with similar photos). However, there can be thousands of more duplicate voters in the district which need to be identified thoroughly.   

Efforts have been initiated to verify all the similar entries with the cooperation of revenue officials of Hyderabad district administration. Hyderabad district election officer and GHMC commissioner, M Dana Kishore, said that election staff have verified the electoral rolls and identified about one lakh voters with similar photos and names in the electoral rolls.

GHMC is utilising the services of revenue officials including tahsildars to verify the similar entries. Also, 150 supervisory officers are being deployed to coordinate the process with booth level officers (BLOs) and every supervisory officer will inspect seven polling stations each for verification. 

During the door-to-door inspection, 11,974 permanently shifted voters were identified in the 15 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad district covering as many as 3,826 polling stations.

So far, names of 2,732 electors were deleted, the commissioner said. The number of registered death cases in Hyderabad district are about 1.22 lakh from 2014 to July 2018. As per second special summary revision with reference to January 1, 2018 as qualifying date published on September 10, the total number of voters in Hyderabad district was 38,61,009.

EVMs to be kept in mandal headquarters

Warangal: Following several allegations about the tampering of EVMs and questions being raised about the reliability of the machines, Warangal urban district collector and district election officer Prashanth Jeevan Patil has announced that EVMs would be kept in mandal headquarters from September 28. They would also be sent to people in villages for testing and verifying it reliability.

