Ganesh Visarjan: Hyderabad gears up for the big dip

The Ganesh immersion ceremony on Sunday is expected to see 10 to 15 lakh participants by the city police.

Published: 21st September 2018 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ganesh immersion ceremony on Sunday is expected to see 10 to 15 lakh participants by the city police. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar today said that about 27,000-strong police force has been drafted for the bandobust for the smooth conduct of festivals in the city. Policemen have been drawn from Hyderabad city and various districts of both the Telugu states. 

310 hypersensitive and 605 sensitive places have been identified by the city police where 410 mobile parties will be moving over the weekend, said the commissioner. He also advised netizens not to indulge in circulating and sharing false rumours on social networking sites during the Ganesh idol immersion and Muharrum.

In the current year, each idol that is registered with the police is allotted a QR Code which would be helpful in monitoring the coverage by patrolling. At least 10,446 Ganesh idols were permitted to be installed in various places in the city this year. “We installed more than 8000 cameras with viewing facilities provided to the all officers with the help of mobile apps to cover every procession in the city. We have also installed 290 CCTVs along the routes,” Kumar said. 

 Road restrictions for Ganesh immersion 
Hyderabad: In view of Ganesh Immersion at Hasmathpet tank at Bowenpally and IDL tank at Kukatpally, traffic restrictions are imposed in the surrounding areas. Police said that they will be in place from Sunday to Monday. The road from IDL tank entrance to Rainbow vista T-Junction road will be closed for general traffic to facilitate immersion. At Hasmathpet Tank, vehicles from Bowenpally and other colonies of Secunderabad will enter Hasmathpet tank via Anjaiahnagar. RTC buses will be restricted on Aramghar x road. 

The main procession route in the city
The immersion procession would start at Keshavagiri and proceed towards to Hussain Sagar via Chandrayanagutta, Chatrinaka, Lal Darwaza, Nagulachinta, Sha-ali-Banda, Moghalpura, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Pathergatti, Afzalgunj, Siddiamber Bazar, MJ Market, Abids and Basheerbagh.  Other Procession from Balapur-Pahadishareef- Maheswaram- Mahankali and will join main procession at Keshavagiri.  Procession that passes Hussain-Alam, Chowk Mosque, Lad bazar, Etiibar Chowk will join at Charminar. 

