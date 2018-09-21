Should’ve killed my wife instead of attacking daughter: Manohar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “I should have killed my wife instead of attacking my daughter.” These were the words of Manohar Chary, who hacked his daughter Madhavi and son-in-law Sandeep in full public view in the city on Wednesday. He claimed his wife was responsible for his daughter having tied the knot without his knowledge. He said that her act of getting married without his presence enraged him and he decided to kill her.

Madhavi, meanwhile, is said to be out of danger. She was taken off the ventilator support on Thursday. Manohar, who was produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody, spoke to reporters on the way to court.

“Had she told me about her love, I would have organised their marriage and they could have lived happily,” he said. “Instead, she chose to do it secretly.” The family, however, had a different story to tell. Manohar was an alcoholic and Madhavi was terrified of revealing her life choices to him. She was afraid that her father would harm her, which he eventually did. “I was wrong to attack my daughter. It was not the correct thing. Instead, I should have killed my wife,” he told the reporters. “He (Sandeep) is a good man. He calls me uncle,” he said about his son-in-law.

Whatever he says now, Manohar has left his daughter Madhavi with a deep gash from the back of her head to her left eye. Her left hand has been severed and she lost huge amount of blood. Until Thursday morning, doctors said her condition was critical but now she is out of danger. Doctors operated on her for more than six-hours to reconstruct the structure of her face.

Yashoda Hospital doctors operated on Madhavi for more than six-hours to reconstruct her facial nerves, blood vessels, ear and muscle. Her left hand has been reconstructed. Her pulse rate and blood pressure stabilised by Thursday afternoon. However, she is still in the ICU and the doctors are closely monitoring her health condition.

Sandeep, meanwhile, is relived that his wife is out of danger. However, he is still under the shock of the attack. He fears his family might also be targeted. He requested the government to take swift action against Manohar Chary. Despite the father’s claims, Manohar made it clear that Madhavi’s family was against their relationship right from 2015 over caste differences.

“When her family found out about our relationship, in 2015, they tried to attack me and her mother even asked me how dare I wish to marry a girl from an upper caste,” says Sandeep. “She even said that she would marry her daughter to a beggar from their caste but not to me,” he alleged speaking to the media after visiting his wife at the Yashoda Hospital.

Support pours in for Madhavi

Support is pouring in for Madhavi from all quarters. Anil Kumar Reddy, a social entrepreneur and founder of Donatekart has initiated a crowd-funding campaign to fund her medical needs. He is planning to raise `10 lakh in three days on the fundraising portal Bit Giving. “We know for a fact that they need money. It is a gesture to show our support to the couple instead of just sharing the sad story on social media,” said Anil.