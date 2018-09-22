Another alleged sexual assault case in Azaan International school

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the Golconda police registered cases and arrested a 29-year-old supervisor of Azaan International School, ToliChowki for allegedly assaulting a girl student sexually, the Golconda police on Friday registered another rape case on unknown person working in same school for allegedly harassing a girl student. Inspector Mohammed Munawar said that they received a fresh complaint from a parent of a Class I student of the school on Friday and registered cases of rape and POCSO Act. The parent alleged in his complaint that his daughter has been sexually assaulted few days ago but he did not approach the police to lodge a complaint due to apprehensions.

“We will investigate the issue and take necessary action to identify the offenders. We will question the school staff and students in connection with the cases,’’ said the inspector. This case comes within days of the Golconda police arresting Mohammed Jeelani for raping a minor girl student in the first floor washroom of the international school after luring her with chocolates.

There could be more cases In the wake of the new case, the Education Department which is already mulling shutting down Azaan school told Express that it will get in touch with all parents to find if there are any more such cases. Meanwhile, the district education officer (DEO) has issued a second notice to the school management on Friday, two days after it received the initial “largely unsatisfactory” response from the school. “The school has been given seven days to respond to the second notice. During this time I will also do my enquiry. As a first step, we will reach out to all parents whose wards are studying in this school and ask them to talk to their children and inform us if they have faced any such situation in school,” said Venkata Narsamma, DEO, Hyderabad.

The officer added that, simultaneously the department is also looking at all the possibilities of shifting all students to nearby private schools. However, the large volume of students in the school is proving to be a major hurdles in this regard. “A lot of parents have already paid fee for the entire academic year. We are also ensuring that the school management refunds the amount. Further, there are two schools running from the same premises, one of them CSBE, over which we have no jurisdiction. But the Board has been intimated about this.” she said. Child rights activist Achyuta Rao has demanded that all property of Anwar Charitable Trust, that runs the school, should be seized.