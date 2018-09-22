Home Cities Hyderabad

Gitam convocation: ISRO chief K Sivan to be honoured

As many as 1,017 students of Gitam Deemed to be University, Hyderabad will be awarded degrees on the occasion of its ninth convocation on Saturday. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 1,017 students of Gitam Deemed to be University, Hyderabad will be awarded degrees on the occasion of its ninth convocation on Saturday.  Of these 886 students will receive B.Tech degrees, 6 MTech, 45 MBA and 3 PhD. Another 10 students will receive gold medals for exceptional academic performance,  said Prof N Siva Prasad, pro vice chancellor.  While 940 students will be collect their degrees during the programme, 77 will be conferred in absentia.
Prof K Ramakrishna Rao, chancellor, GITAM University will preside over the function.

On the occasion the university will also honour Dr. K.Sivan, chairman, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The scientist and renowned sculptor would be conferred with an honorary degree of Doctor of Science and will grace the programme as the chief guest.  He will also deliver the convocation address and enlighten the students about his experiences as the chief mission architect for successful launch of 104 satellites in a single mission of PSLV.  

Dr Sivan  has been associated with PSLV Project since he joined ISRO in 1982 and is an authority on different aspects of engineering like  aerospace engineering, space transportation systems engineering, launch vehicle and mission design among several others. Dr Aekka Yadagiri Rao, sculptor and retired professor, College of Fine Arts, JNFAU, will also be conferred a degree of Doctor of Letter and will be the guest of honour. 

