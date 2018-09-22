Home Cities Hyderabad

Medical shops in Telangana to be shut on September 28

Around 25,000 medical stores in Telangana will be closed on September 28 in response to a bandh call given by All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists against online sale of medicines.

Published: 22nd September 2018 04:54 AM

Hospital

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

However, officials from State Drug Control Administration said that chain medical stores and those attached to hospitals will be open, reducing the inconvenience that the public may face during the day.
Telangana Chemists and Druggists Association president H Janardhan Rao said that they have staged a strike against the issue twice earlier but there was no response from government.

Stating that apart from their business getting hit, the online sale of medicines has hazardous effects on public as restricted drugs, such as Schedule-H Drugs are being sold through online portals without prescription.

“Some drugs such as those used in medical termination of pregnancy, sedatives, are sold without prescription from qualified doctors,” Janardhan Rao said.

President of AIOCD JS Shinde said that earlier they had submitted memorandums to Central government regarding the issue.

“If government fails to understand and do not consider our appeal positively,then AIOCD shall not have any option but to go for nationwide indefinite agitation against Online Sale of Medicine,”JS Shinde said.

Comments

