Minor son confined by inlaws in Dubai, woman appeals MEA

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old mother from the city has appealed to the Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, asking to rescue her 2-year-old son who was separated from her and allegedly confined forcefully in Abu Dhabi, by her in-laws.

The mother Amreen Rohi, a resident of Amberpet, claims that she was being tortured by her in-laws, and the situation became so severe that the Indian Embassy had to intervene. Later, her in-laws forced her to return back to India, keeping her son with them.

In 2015, Rohi married one Mohammed Azmath Ullah Khan, a Hyderabadi who was based in Sharjah. Following the wedding, she left for Sharjah where she found that her husband was a drug addict.

“He used to beat me and harass me,” Rohi said. “When I raised the issue with my in-laws, they didn’t help me. The problem became unbearable when I was seven-month pregnant.”

On July 2, 2016 Rohi gave birth to a baby boy at a hospital in Ajman. However, her in-laws allegedly locked her in a room and did not let her contact her parents for seven months after the birth and her worried parents had to come to Dubai in search of their daughter.

They finally tracked her down, and brokered a meeting with the in-laws. And for a while, the situation was better, remembers Rohi. This was until her in-laws shifted her from Ajman to Al Falah in Abu Dhabi.

“Here, the harassment was greater and my in-laws, including my sisters-in-law, started beating and injured me many times,” she said. Her father, when he got to know about her condition, visited her again in Dubai.

“On January 22, 2018, after meeting my father at the Indian Embassy, my in-laws asked to me to sign some plain papers. When I objected to it, they beat me and forcefully took the signatures and asked me to go back to India,” she added.

It was then that her in-laws kept her minor boy with them. “I request you to kindly interfere into the matter and see that I get back the custody of my minor boy as soon as possible.”

5 city boys stuck in Malaysia, parents appeal MEA for repatriation

Hyderabad: Parents of the five youngsters from Hyderabad who are stuck in Malaysia for more than six months, appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs for an immediate repatriation of their wards.

The youngsters in search for a job, were approached by two travel agencies offering them jobs in Malaysia with a salary of `35,000 if they paid an initial amount of `1 lakh. The youngsters did as told and paid the sum in installments. However, on reaching Malaysia, four of them were made to work as helpers at a resort, and another for a tailoring company. They were all paid `15,000 per month for the time being, the parents complained.

They were also allegedly mistreated, not given neither proper food nor accommodation, causing them to fall sick. Over and above which they were not even paid their due salary for the last few months.

The travel agencies in question are, Yousuf Habeeb Consultants in Yakutpura, and Ramana Office in Secunderabad. It is important to note that Yousuf Habeeb Consultants have previously been accused of cheating in a similar case a few months back. Two more city residents were cheated by them and were last reported to be stuck in the South-East Asian country.

The five youngsters are Mohammed Hayath from Bandlaguda, Mohammed Nayeemuddin from Yakutpura, Mohammed Azhar Mohiuddin from Bahadurpura, Mohammed Taher from Purnapul and Sheikh Nadeem from Yakutpura.