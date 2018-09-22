‘Police did not handle the case with sincerity’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questions are being raised by activists on how the alleged rape case of a minor girl in Azaan International School, that came to light last week, is being handled by police and other government authorities.

On Friday, Hyderabad-based activist and Socialist Party(India)—Telangana spokesperson, Lubna Sarwath asked the Telangana Director General of Police in a statement, as to why the rape accused was booked only under Section 5(m) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses(POCSO) Act and not under Sections 5(f), absolving the school in the case since 5(m) just deals with punishment for someone who commits rape on a child below 12 years, whereas section 5(f) deals with cases where someone from the management of an educational institution commits rape. She also asked as to why Section 5(j) of POCSO Act was not invoked.

Sarwath said in her letter that while Niloufer hospital discharged the rape victim saying that she is completely fit to resume her day to day duties, the parents have taken the victim to a private hospital where she is still undergoing treatment. It was found that the child was unable to pass urine in spite of a full bladder. Sarwath also raised question as to why the accused, Mohammed Jeelani was arrested more than 30 hours after being identified by the rape-victim and 24 hours after a formal complaint was lodged at Golconda police station.