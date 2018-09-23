Government ignoring education sector: Prof Kodandaram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite having poor literacy levels, it is amusing that the State allocated least funds for the education sector, claimed Prof Kodandaram at a round table meeting on Status of Education in Telangana, held here on Saturday.

Telangana has the second lowest literacy rate in the country and among the districts Mahbubnagar and Gadwal have the lowest. Sharing the concerns of the Hyderabad Schools Parents Association (HSPA) over fee hike in private schools, he said tat this was the outcome of absence of English medium government schools in the State.

“Parents are forced to send their children to private schools, leading to expenditure of `50 to 60 lakhs in each village. There is a need for a law to regulate fee structure in private schools and this will be on our agenda,” said the president of Telangana Jana Samiti. Educationist Chukka Ramaiah said that schools should not treat parents as consumers who they approach only for discussin fee related issues.

Stressing the need for parents to have a say in curriculum formation, he advised the parents body to organise themselves into a more proactive body.