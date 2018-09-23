Home Cities Hyderabad

ISRO chief bestowed honorary doctorate

He was speaking on the sidelines of the 9th convocation held at Gitam (Deemed to be University) at their campus, where he was the chief guest.

ISRO chairman K Sivan and architect Yadagiri Rao receive honourary doctorates at GITAM deemed to be university in Sangareddy on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “India has the world’s second largest internet user base, but our present broadband speed is 76th in the world. With satellites like GSAT - 11, GSAT - 29 and GSAT 20 set to be launched before the end of next year, the country can enjoy more than 100 Gbps high bandwidth connectivity across the country,” said the chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) Dr K Sivan on Saturday.

Dr Sivan said, “If you want to be a major player in the space industry, innovation and risks are essential.”
Dr K Sivan was presented with an honourary degree of Doctor of Science by the institution. Veteran sculptor Dr A Yadagiri Rao, who designed the Telangana Martyrs Memorial, was presented an honourary degree of Doctor of Letters.

As many as three PhD degrees and over 1,017 graduate and postgraduate degrees were awarded during the ceremony. Thanking the guests, Gitam chancellor Prof K Ramakrishna Rao said, “Apart from outer space, exploration of inner space is also necessary for a fulfilling life. India has been a pioneer in this and have gifted the world Yoga which takes care of the body, mind and spirit.”

