‘Why shouldn’t Azaan school be closed down?’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even before the second incident of alleged sexual assault came to the fore from the Azaan International School, on Friday, the office of District Education Officer has already shot a second notice to the school following its “irresponsible and insensitive response” from the School correspondent to a detailed report from the DEO office.

The management has been found guilty of lying -- its claim that it has initially approached the police to inform about the rape of the UKg students, education department officials have not found any documentary evidence to support this claim. This is in addition to other violations cited under GOMs 1 like failure to secure campus and the entry and exit points, running school sans proper affiliation, among others  
As reported in Express second notice was issued to the school management two days after it received the reply from the correspondence. The school has to send its reply within seven days giving reasons as to why the Education Department should not hold it liable for lapses and shut the school.

Despite, the alacrity with which the DEO office has handled the enquiry in the issues, a report has not been submitted to the commissioner and director of school education. Speaking to Express T Vijaya Kumar, commissioner, CDSE, said that he is still awaiting a report on the issue from the DEO. “ Once we get the report action will be taken as per the existing Acts,” he said.

Meanwhile, an official in DEO office said that that on account of the weekend, some development in the issue can be expected on Monday. “We will send text messages to all parents asking them to meet and raise any complaints that they might have against the school. The report will be submitted to the CDSE after this activity is done,” the officer said.

