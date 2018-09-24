An evergreen tale of communal harmony and friendship in Hyderabad

Home Cities Hyderabad

While Krishna Goud was holding Ganesh idol on his head, Mohammed Chand and Shushil Kumar who carried the tri-colour, took turns, till Tank Bund.

Published: 24th September 2018

Mohammed Chand walks along with his friend Krishna Goud in the Ganesh idol immersion procession in Old city on Sunday | Express PHOTO

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Indian flag in hand, Mohammed Chand appeared completely immersed in the Ganesh immersion celebrations as he happily walked all the way from Lal Darwaza to Tank Bund, covering a distance of 10 km.

He was carrying a clay Ganesh idol along with his friend Krishna Goud. “Communal harmony and patriotism is our message to one and all,’’ declared Chand who then, like many others, immersed the idol in Hussain Sagar lake and bid adieu.

“I believe that unity exists in diversity. I have been participating in Ganesh festival since 11 years. Every year, I personally attend Ganesh pooja at my friend Krishna Goud’s residence and follow all rituals,’’ smiled 35-year-old Mohammed Chand. Around 12.30 pm today, three friends K Krishna Goud, Mohammed Chand and Sushil Kumar started together carrying Ganesh idol from Krishna’s residence located at Lal Darwaza. While Krishna Goud was holding Ganesh idol on his head, Mohammed Chand and Shushil Kumar who carried the tri-colour, took turns, till Tank Bund.

As the trio were crossing Sultan Bazar locality holding Ganesh idol and tri-colour flags, devotees and different social organisations noticed them and started taking selfies. Krishna said that his friend Mohammed Chand participating in immersion procession shows communal harmony. ‘’He always participates in all Hindu festivals and I participate in Ramzan festivities.,’’ Goud said.

