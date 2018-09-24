Home Cities Hyderabad

ASI on Ganesh Chathurthi security duty dies of 'heart attack' in Hyderabad

Published: 24th September 2018 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 55-year-old police personnel, who has been deployed in the city as part of security arrangements for Ganesh Chathurthi festival died of cardiac arrest early Sunday, police said.

Nimra Naik, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) attached to Komaravalli police station suffered heart attack at around 4.30 AM and was shifted to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, they said.

The ASI was deployed here since September 11 as part of 'bandobust' duty for the festival, they added.

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old man, who was returning home after taking part in the immersion procession of Lord Ganesha idols died after he slipped and fell into an open drainage in Yedirapally village of Nagarkurnool district Saturday night police said.

