Revisiting the classics

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Saturday night at ITC Kohenur was as sophisticated and fancy as it would get. The piano concert by maestro Brian Silas, ‘Suhana Safar’, was organised in a perfect setting of grandeur in the Deccan State Room.

The who’s who of the city attended the party and walked into the hall in their finery which was decked to the T with a fully loaded bar at the centre. The hall also had stalls from all the restaurants of the five star hotel which served Indian, Chinese and Continental fare. Guests were also served finger food as they sipped on their cocktails before moving to the State Room to enjoy the best of Silas’ work.

The show opened with a few anecdotes about the maestro who finally got on stage with his entourage. Guests who were waiting for the show to start up until then waited with bated breath as Brian Silas ran his fingers on the piano. Swaying to his tunes with their drinks in hand, they seemed to be having the best time of their life. Silas played classics complemented by the guitar and tabla which sent the attendees on a trip down memory lane. Some favourites were Kuch Na kaho, Lag Ja Gale and Do Dil Mil Rahe Hai among other hit classics.

The evening ended with a standing ovation leaving the guests with a content smile.