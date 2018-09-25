Home Cities Hyderabad

Salaries unpaid: Secunderabad Cantonment Board sanitary staff may strike

They threatened to go on strike if their salaries are not paid by the board  at the earliest.

Published: 25th September 2018 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo |EPS)

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 380 outsourced sanitary workers of Secunderabad Cantonment Board whose salaries have not been put on hold by the board for the last two month are on a warpath. They threatened to go on strike if their salaries are not paid by the board  at the earliest.

Speaking to Express, Sagarika, a sanitary worker, said: “I have been working for three years in the SCB. The officials and contractors haven’t paid our salaries for the past two months despite making several appeals to the authorities concerned. 

We don’t have any other source of income to run the family,’’ she lamented.  President of All India Trade Union Congress Narasimha said the SCB officials and contractors were playing the blame game. “When questioned,   contractors say the salaries bills have been submitted to the SCB, but the board officials haven’t released the funds. 

The contractors have also said that they paid the salaries for three months from their pockets and now they are helpless unless the SCB releases the pending bills,’’  Narasimha said.

Meanwhile the SCB officials admitted that salaries were not paid due to lack of funds, Narasimha claimed.  He said Md Afzal Mahiuddin,  superintendent of sanitation department, on the contrary alleged that without submitting the bills for pending salaries, how could they release funds. Due to this,  the pending salaries haven’t been credited. Once the contractors submit the pending bills, the board would pay the salaries, Afzal reportedly told Narasimha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sanitary workers Secunderabad Cantonment Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?