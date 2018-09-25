Home Cities Hyderabad

Scam in a tea cup: Future Maker Life Care sold products 38 times higher than the market price

The products were also found to be of low quality and they had no clearances from any authorities. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Investigation into the illegal activities of Future Maker Life Care (FMLC), a multi-level marketing (MLM) firm, revealed that the products supplied by the company to its investors were priced more than 38 times the market value.  For example, according to the investigating officers, the 30 tea bags which cost about Rs 50 were supplied for Rs 1,800.

The products were also found to be of low quality and they had no clearances from any authorities. The Cyberabad police, who had busted the scam earlier this month and arrested the company’s chairman Radheshyam and managing director Bansilal, said the products were sourced from different manufacturers, whose credentials are also raising doubts about the quality of the products.

Earlier investigations revealed that the organisers had cheated more than 60 lakh investors from across the country and looted Rs 3,000 crore from the investors, in the form of registrations and other charges. Further probe revealed that the FMLC supplied the products to its investors as complimentary gifts, after receiving  Rs 7,500 as registration fees.

“These products were of sub-standard quality, without any standard packing, declaration and the manufacturing details. All the products are suspected to be without required Also, the manufacturing units of these products are suspected to be of unscrupulous in nature,” the officials said.

Future Maker Life Care

