Trail of waste left behind after revelry

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ganesh Immersion procession, which was extended to second day, concluded peacefully on Monday.

This year around 80,000 Ganesh idols were immersed at 35 locations within GHMC limits. Of this, 15,500 idols were immersed in Tank Bund during the last 11 days of festivities and 34,886 idols were immersed in 23 mini ponds provided by the GHMC. In the last four days, GHMC has lifted additional 7,300 metric tons of garbage and transported the same to 17 transfer stations. About 8,600 sanitation workers have been deployed to clear the garbage on priority.

When compare to previous years the garbage waste used to be cleared in about two days but this time garbage has been lifted within the stipulated time for the convenience of the citizens. The Entomology and Sanitation staff around 10,000 cleared the garbage in this procession routes.