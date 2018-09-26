Art and more

Home Cities Hyderabad

The performance, according to the organisers, will combine the dance and theatre experience to depict images of the many seekers of Hindu deity Krishna.

HYDERABAD: Scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday (September 27, 28), the events on offer are ‘The Dark Lord’ at the Royal Opera House and a symposium on contemporary art in India titled ‘Common Ground: Location and Memory in Arts Practices’ at the Goethe Institut.

“We are delighted to announce the 2018 edition of the Serendipity Arts Festival with the curtain raiser performance and contemporary art symposium in Mumbai. Both events further our objectives of showcasing the various facets of the creative disciplines, whilst also fostering cultural growth and energising contemporary practice across India. This is a very small taster of what’s to come at the third edition of the Festival, where we’ll present almost 90 projects, exhibitions, performances and workshops,” said Sunil Kant Munjal, Founder of The Serendipity Arts Foundation.

‘The Dark Lord’ by Rukmini Vijayakumar and The Raadha Kalpa Dance Company will introduce this year’s 14 lead curators, representing Visual Arts, Photography, Culinary Arts, Craft, Music, Dance, and Theatre.

The symposium will be co-chaired by Rahaab Allana, Curator (Photography) and Annapurna Garimella, Curator (Craft) at the Serendipity Arts Festival 2018. The keynote address will be delivered by Curator (Visual Arts) Ranjit Hoskote. The third edition of the festival will take place in Goa from December 15-22 (IANS)

