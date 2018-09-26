Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II DPR in final stage

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase-II of Hyderabad Metro Rail to provide metro express connectivity between Raidurg and international airport at Shamshabad is in the final stage. 

Hyderabad Metro Rail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase-II of Hyderabad Metro Rail to provide metro express connectivity between Raidurg and international airport at Shamshabad is in the final stage.  The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC), which was entrusted the task of preparing the DPR, will submit the report soon.  

‘’We will have an internal discussion and then send it to the State government for green signal,’’  HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy told newsmen here on Tuesday.

“Apart from metro express connectivity to airport, the second phase entails development of other stretches. The HMRL under Phase-II  has proposed to take up other routes from BHEL-Lakdikapul corridor via Kondapur, Gachibowli, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Mehidipatnam and to connect the gap between LB Nagar and Nagole, Falaknuma to Shamshabad airport,”  he said.

“Phase-I of Metro Rail covering 72 km barring Old City would be completed by 2019.”
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited would invest an additional Rs 2,500 crore to complete the Hyderabad Metro Rail project.  As a concessionaire, LTMRHL invested about Rs 13,000 crore of the Rs 14,132 crore taken up under public-private partnership. And the State government has invested nearly Rs 2,300 crore for land acquisition, right of way and related infrastructure to facilitate completion of the project.

However, another Corridor-II between Jubilee Bus Station and MGBS will be ready by early 2019, minus a 5-6 km stretch that runs through the Old City and connects to Falaknuma. The route relating to six-km stretch in the Old City is faced with the challenge of providing right of way for metro implementation. The HMR took up the survey and marking of properties, Reddy said.  

With the latest stretch between Ameerpet and LB Nagar commencing operations from  Monday, the Hyderabad Metro Rail project has fully completed the 29-km corridor between Miyapur and LB Nagar of Corridor-1. Governor ESL Narasimhan after inaugurating the 16-km stretch between Ameerpet and LB Nagar on Monday, set December 15 as the target for completion of Ameerpet-Hi-tec city route.   

‘’Hyderabad Metro project is very much on track and we have been successful in implementing latest and new technologies and execute the work at a much faster pace, though there have been initial glitches but we have overcome all of them with the assistance of HMRL.  We have been updating the State government regularly on the progress of the project,’’  KVB Reddy,  L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited MD & CEO, said.

Further boost in connectivity
The HMRL under Phase-II  has proposed to take up other routes from BHEL-Lakdikapul corridor via Kondapur, Gachibowli, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Mehidipatnam and to connect the gap between LB Nagar and Nagole, Falaknuma to Shamshabad airport

