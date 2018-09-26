Home Cities Hyderabad

New Road Under Bridge expected to provide relief from inundation

Published: 26th September 2018 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Will the new and proposed Road Under Bridge be safe from inundation? The two existing ones, called 215 and 216, were built decades ago and were designed to allow the water to flow when there is heavy downpour. The inlets and drainage ‘naalas’ that enter the Mullakathuva Cheruvu pass through these RUBs, making them essentially passages for water by design. This is why they were smaller and susceptible to inundation.

“Even 4-5 cm of rain can fill up the roads up to three feet causing the traffic to come to a standstill,” informed a GHMC official. “This takes about an hour to clear out. In fact, during rush hours, the narrow size of the RUBs and the traffic prevent GHMC emergency teams from even clearing the areas.”
The new proposed RUB would be built between the two existing ones and would naturally also be in the way of the natural inflow of the lake downstream.

“We have planned to build a water sump in the lowest point of the new RUB. That should do the work, but have also proposed for two pumps to flush out water when it comes,” added a senior official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh