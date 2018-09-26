New Road Under Bridge expected to provide relief from inundation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Will the new and proposed Road Under Bridge be safe from inundation? The two existing ones, called 215 and 216, were built decades ago and were designed to allow the water to flow when there is heavy downpour. The inlets and drainage ‘naalas’ that enter the Mullakathuva Cheruvu pass through these RUBs, making them essentially passages for water by design. This is why they were smaller and susceptible to inundation.

“Even 4-5 cm of rain can fill up the roads up to three feet causing the traffic to come to a standstill,” informed a GHMC official. “This takes about an hour to clear out. In fact, during rush hours, the narrow size of the RUBs and the traffic prevent GHMC emergency teams from even clearing the areas.”

The new proposed RUB would be built between the two existing ones and would naturally also be in the way of the natural inflow of the lake downstream.

“We have planned to build a water sump in the lowest point of the new RUB. That should do the work, but have also proposed for two pumps to flush out water when it comes,” added a senior official.