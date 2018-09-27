I-T raid at Congress leader Revanth Reddy's house in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Simultaneous searches by Income Tax sleuths are progressing at the residences of Congress leader Anumula Revanth Reddy and his family members in Hyderabad.

It is learned that a 15 member team descended on Reddy's Jubilee Hills residence on Thursday morning. A team reached his old residence in MLA colony whereas another team is at Reddy's brother Kondal Reddy's residence in Journalist Colony, Jubilee Hills.

According to sources, no one except four domestic helps were present at home when the searches began.

The Congress leader had left for Tirupati shrine on Monday and is in his assembly constituency Kodangal today. He started his election campaign from Kodangal at 8 a.m. today morning.

The sleuths broke open the locks of Reddy's old residence in MLA colony following which Congress workers who reached the place staged a protest.

Soon after the reports emerged, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy tweeted condemning the development as politically motivated.

"IT & ED raids at @INCTelangana Working President @revanth_anumula’s house is pure political vendetta to demoralise our strong MLAs. The people will teach KCR a lesson for being hand in glove with BJP and Central govt. I severely condemn these politically motivated raids," Uttam Kumar Reddy tweeted.

Revanth Reddy's brother Kondal is a business man and owns an Infrastructure company that had bagged several irrigation and road construction projects.

Sleuths suspect flow of unaccounted cash in several business transactions.

"Revanth has no links to his brother Kondal's business and these searches are politically motivated. How can they conduct raids when no one concerned is at home," Reddy's cousin Anil Reddy told TNIE.

Recently, former Congress MLA Jaggareddy was arrested and remanded in a fake passport case where in he was also charged with forgery and human trafficking.

Also, Revanth Reddy was served notice by Jubilee Hills police recently regarding an old case pertaining to Jubilee Hills housing society scam.