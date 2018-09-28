Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad dating scam accused gave fake documents to banks

Cyberabad police believe that the organisers of the online dating racket that cheated more than 600 victims in the Telugu states operated a vast network of bank accounts.

Published: 28th September 2018

According to records, the accounts were compliant with banks’ KYC norms.

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police believe that the organisers of the online dating racket that cheated more than 600 victims in the Telugu states operated a vast network of bank accounts. Six of these were State Bank of India accounts at different branches in West Bengal.

According to records, the accounts were compliant with banks’ KYC norms. However, the documents submitted turned out to be fake.The task awaiting the police is now to identify the scores of accounts before they are emptied by the absconding accused.

However, it might be too late since some of the accounts have turned up empty already. Enquiries revealed that the accused took all precautions before opening accounts. In fact, many of them were ‘borrowed’ from other individuals. Cops suspect the accused offered commissions to these individuals to get their passbooks, cheque books and debit cards in return.

The accused took control of dormant accounts (which were locked due to no activity for a long time) from agents. The accused also made sure to not use any account for more than a month or for more than five victims.

