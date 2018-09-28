Hyderabad: Minor attends awareness camp, realises dad abused her

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A minor girl studying in a private school in old Alwal came to know that her father had been sexually abusing her for the past one year. She found that out only after attending an awareness programme on good touch and bad touch, conducted in her school by an NGO. The revelation has traumatised the child and shocked the organisers of the programme and her teachers.

The girl, a Class-V student, told organisers of the programme that her father had been doing all the things that they had termed as bad touch. Until then, she was not aware that she was being abused by her own father. The organisers then informed the Childline, who in turn alerted the Child Welfare Committee of Medchal district. A case under POCSO Act has been slapped against the father. The girl has been shifted to a child care home.

SHRC issues notice to DEO

Hyderabad: In an atmosphere of rising insecurity for young children in their own school, the State Human Rights Commission has ordered the District Education Officer(DEO) of Hyderabad to submit how such cases were arising and what action was being taken.

The issue came to fore after the horrifying case of a 4 and half year old baby girl was raped by the Sanitary Supervisor of the school. Activists approached the SHRC to take action suo-motu on the issue.

The SHRC thus has given time of two months for the DEO to respond on why such a hostile and unsafe environment was coming up for our children.