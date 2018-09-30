Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 19-year-old arrested for abusing minors

According to police, a couple of days ago, the Childline received a call from a citizen on it’s toll-free number 1098, about the abuse the girl’s were going through

Published: 30th September 2018 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old boy, who has been abusing four minor girls at a welfare home run by a church pastor at Pragati Nagar, under KPHB police station limits, was arrested by the police on Saturday. Nandru Shyam Kumar, who resides in a house adjacent to the welfare home, has been abusing the girls for many days. Meanwhile, the Medchal District Child Welfare Unit sealed the home run by the pastor, as it was being run without government permission for the past eight years.

According to police, a couple of days ago, the Childline received a call from a citizen on it’s toll-free number 1098, about the abuse the girl’s were going through. Based on the complaint, an inquiry was conducted and after verifying with the girls, all who are in the age groups of 13 to 15, a complaint was lodged at KPHB police station. A case under charges of Word, Gesture or Act intended to insult the modesty of a woman and section 12 of the POCSO Act was registered and Shyam was arrested. The girls were also rescued and shifted to a care home at Nimboli Adda.

S Laxmi Narayana, Inspector KPHB, said that the boy jumped over the wall and often abused the girls.
Inquiries by the Child Welfare Department revealed that the home was running at the location for the past eight years and the pastor who had been running a church, opened a home for orphans, where he gave shelter to the four girls, who belonged to different places in erstwhile Rangareddy district. They were admitted to a nearby school.

It was also found that the pastor got to know about Shyam harassing the kids and warned him to stay away. The pastor also informed Shyam’s parents but the latter’s abuse did not stop.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Childline Sexual abuse Child abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead