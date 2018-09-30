University of Hyderabad elections: SFI, ASA part ways but aim to defeat ABVP

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the students union elections in Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which led to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and United Left Alliance take helm respectively, all eyes are now on the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

The UoH, which has been witnessing political churning since suicide of dalit research scholar, Rohith Vemula back in January 2016, will go to polls on October 5. This time around, the university is set to witness a three-way contest as former allies Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) and CPM-backed Students Federation of India (SFI) have decided to contest separately, with RSS-backed ABVP as their main opposition.

While SFI is going alone this year, ASA has formed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) consisting of Congress-backed National Students Union of India (NSUI), Tribal Students Forum, Bahujan Students Front, Muslim Students Federation, Students Islamic Organisation and Dalit Students Union. Both SFI and the ASA led alliance wants to ensure that ABVP does not take over the reins.

Munna Sannaki, senior leader with ASA said, “We are an alliance of students organisations from marginalised communities. For the first time in UoH’s students union election history, we have fielded a Dalit girl for post of president and a Muslim girl for post of joint secretary. We do not want the ABVP to come to power, which will work hand in glove with university administration against benefit of students.”

Meanwhile, Sham, a SFI member, said, “Our primary aim is to defeat ABVP. The UGC has granted category-I autonomy to UoH, which will use it to promulgate anti-student policies, leading to privatisation of education. If ABVP comes to power, it will let the university take key policy decisions without keeping students interests in mind.”

The ABVP this year has found a new ally in Seva Lal Vidyarthi Dal (SLVD), an organisation named after an important spiritual leader and social reformer of the Banjara community, apart from its old ally, the OBC Federation. ABVP national co-convener, Kaluram Palsaniya said, “The last students union has failed in all aspects including ensuring quality food in the mess, academic excellence, solving problems associated with fellowships, insurance policy.

There was misuse of funds and corruption. We want to ensure a gender-sensitised environment in the university. Our vote share has been increasing over the years and we will win this election.”