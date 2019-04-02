International kidney racket busted in Hyderabad, three arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Monday busted an international organ trafficking racket by arresting three persons including the kingpin. The accused lured a man from the city and got his kidney removed in Turkey after promising to pay Rs 20 lakh, but sent him back without paying the amount. The arrested persons are Amrish Prathap, Sandeep Kumar and Rithika Singh. Amrish is wanted in the organ trafficking racket busted by Nalgonda police in 2016.

The accused ran a campaign through various social media platforms and trapped gullible persons under the pretext of offering them huge amounts of money. Inquiries revealed that Amrish was running the racket since 2013 and had so far mediated 40 kidney transplants in Turkey, Egypt and Sri Lanka. He charged around `50 lakh from the receiver per transplant while paid less than Rs 20 lakh to the donor. Sanjay, who was once a donor, turned an agent, got around `1 lakh per transplant and Rithika who did the documentation process and prepared forged documents for travel, was paid Rs 50,000 per transplant. The victim, an employee with a private firm came across a post on Facebook with the caption “Kidney needed in India” posted with a profile name Rohan Malik.

When he contacted Rohan through Whatsapp. Taken away by the Rs 20 lakh figure offered by Rohan, the victim travelled to Delhi and underwent all medical examinations. Later Rohan took away the victim’s original passport and sent him back home. The victim was then asked to get a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) to travel abroad. After crossmatch tests, the victim flew to Turkey. The victim donated his kidney to the receiver, but was sent back to India without paying the promised Rs 20 lakh. They even threatened to kill if he disclosed the matter to anybody. Amrish, against whom an Look Out Circular was issued, was nabbed at Delhi airport, and the other two were nabbed based on his confession.

6-yr-old racket

The racket which has been running for the past six years came to light after one of the victims who was cheated, approached the police, Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat told newspersons on Monday. Main accused Amrish was nabbed at Delhi airport