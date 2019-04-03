Hyderabad woman rescued from Somalia

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabadi citizen who was allegedly held captive and tortured in Somalia by her in-laws since 2018, was rescued after the intervention of the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of External Affairs. She arrived in Mumbai Airport on Tuesday.

Afreen Begum (31), a resident of Nawab Saheb Kunta in the Charminar area of the city, was rescued from Mogadishu, Somalia on March 28. This rescue was especially tricky as India does not have an embassy in Somalia. Hence, the Indian High Commission in Nairobi (Kenya) had to carry out the rescue operation with help from Somalian police.

The incident date backs to 2013, when Begum married Mohammed Hussein Duale who was then working at a private firm in Hyderabad, had a Canadian passport, but his family was based in Somalia and the family went there in July 2018.