Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad woman rescued from Somalia

Afreen Begum (31), a resident of Nawab Saheb Kunta in the Charminar area of the city, was rescued from Mogadishu, Somalia on March 28.

Published: 03rd April 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabadi citizen who was allegedly held captive and tortured in Somalia by her in-laws since 2018, was rescued after the intervention of the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of External Affairs. She arrived in Mumbai Airport on Tuesday. 

Afreen Begum (31), a resident of Nawab Saheb Kunta in the Charminar area of the city, was rescued from Mogadishu, Somalia on March 28. This rescue was especially tricky as India does not have an embassy in Somalia. Hence, the Indian High Commission in Nairobi (Kenya) had to carry out the rescue operation with help from Somalian police. 

The incident date backs to 2013, when Begum married Mohammed Hussein Duale who was then working at a private firm in Hyderabad, had a Canadian passport, but his family was based in Somalia and the family went there in July 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Somalia Ministry of External Affairs Hyderabad woman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp