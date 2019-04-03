Home Cities Hyderabad

Universalisation of education still a far cry

The Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, came into effect a decade ago.

Published: 03rd April 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By  Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, came into effect a decade ago. For the first time ever in the history of India, the State was obligated to provide free and compulsory education to all children from 6-14 years of age. It also had a timeline for its implementation - an ideal student-teacher ratio, adequate infrastructure etc. Indeed, much was hoped from it. 

Despite limitations, the Act has progressive elements such as neighbourhood schools, community participation, ban on corporal punishment, no detention, continuous and comprehensive evaluation. It appeared that India was not far from achieving universal elementary education.

On the 10th anniversary of the Act, however, Telangana continues to be one of few non-compliant states, something that educationalists allege has deprived over 16 lakh of the State’s students . Pan-India too, in 19 states where it has been implemented, the results are dismal.A MHRD report (IMRB) states that in 2014, 6.64 crore children in the age group of 5-17 years were not in school. 

“The idea behind RTE Act was to ensure no child is out of school. But over 3 lakh students in the State are out of school and engaged in child labour,” said Murli Mohan, State convenor of Right to Education Forum.Mohan added that though enrolment has increased in the State, drop out rates have also increased because schools are not able to provide facilities.

Acute shortage of teachers has led to poor quality of education. Additionally, lack of access to enough number of schools, closure of schools in name of rationalisation, poor budgetary allocation are some of the other effects of the non-implementation of the RTE Act.Activists and academicians have also criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for overlooking the RTE Act and replacing it with KG to PG. Rao trashed the Act in 2016 in the Telangana Assembly stating that it was not going to be implemented in the State.

RTE Act will hit govt schools
The implementation of RTE will also adversely impact government schools. Former Education Minister Kadiyam Srihari had said that implementation of Act would result in the closure of around 4,000 government schools in the State since such students would migrate to private schools

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Right to Education

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp