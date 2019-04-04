Giving Hyderabad a taste of the good life of golf

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

Skip the crowded hills of Ooty for the new neighbourhood destination for Hyderabad – the Vooty Golf County, an 18-hole full-fledged green property with residential units and a luxury resort. Also shaping up to be the new hangout and networking spot of the head honchos of the twin cities, this 102-acre green space also boasts of an undulating creek where one can get a taste of the golfing in a course of global standards

HYDERABAD: As you drive towards Anantagiri Hills on the Vikarabad highway, if you have noticed legendary cricketer Kapil Dev beckon you to try a tee-off and embrace golf as a lifestyle, you are probably driving close to a new golfing property that is coming up in the vicinity. Vooty Golf County, touted to be a lifestyle project that integrated residential units with 18 holes championship golf course, opened in Vikarabad recently. Designed by Pacific Coast Design, an Australian company, with leading architects Phil Ryan and Paul Reeves who have immense experience in designing golf courses across the globe, the property promises to offer world class golfing facilities along with a club lifestyle. Incidentally, the cricketing legend is an amateur golfer and did not take long to come aboard to promote golf, the only game in the world where one plays against oneself.

Kancharla Prithvi Reddy, CEO Vooty Golf County, believes golfing is also a form of informal networking and the reason why CEOs and head honchos love to bond on the course. “About 45 golfers from Hyderabad visit Vooty to have about 250 rounds of golf a week currently,” he says. Vooty Golf County was the associate partner with The Hyderabad Golf Association and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) which had its fifth edition of the Golconda Masters Golf Championship 2019 in February. The tournament witnessed participation of 124 golfers and The Golconda Masters 2019 is the first-PGTI event to offer world ranking points.

Prithvi is the elder son of Santosh Reddy, the chairman of DreamValley Group whose has motivated him to dream big and global. “Vooty is a par-72 hole course and therefore meets global standards,” he claims saying it was his dream to build a golf course of this measure. He has pursued Civil Engineering from VIT in 2013 and soon after his graduation, joined the Dream Valley Group looking after the hospitality

The property is also generating employment for the locals. 15 young men and women from Vikarabad have been hired as caddies. From regular golf tournaments to scuba diving facility, this space promises to give Hyderabadis a taste of the good golf life. “We are going to have a floating amphitheatre with a 300-seat capacity and unmatched greenery,” says Scofield Panthagani, from the property. Vooty plans to give membership to residents and may extend it to non-residents too.

Prithvi says, “Golf is a game of passion with an emotion that stirs within every fellow golfer”. He shows around the golf course which also houses spectacular water bodies and fast greens along with beautiful creek flowing around the golf course. Phase -1 covered 61 acres with 300 plots. As it is a one-hour drive from Gachibowli/Airport, it doubles up as weekend getaway, he adds.

While keeping proper water management and drainage practices in mind, the layout has integrated with the Vikarabad Sewer Treatment Plant (STP) by laying 10 km pipeline to draw 2 million litres a day. He says the water quantity will suffice when the housing units, the luxury resort, the club house and the golf academy also come up. The club-house will open in December.

— Manju Latha Kalanidhi

kalanidhi@newindianexpress.com

@mkalanidhi