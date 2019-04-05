Finnish firm to set up more EV charge points at Metro stations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation of Fortum, a Finnish company led by its senior vice president Risto Penttinen and executive vice president Mikael Ronnblad called on HMRL managing director NVS Reddy at Metro Rail Bhavan here on Thursday to discuss mutual collaboration between Fortum and HMRL.

Based in Finland and operating on renewable energy resources in several countries with a focus on carbon emissions reduction, Fortum has entered into an agreement with HMRL to establish electric vehicle charging network at Hyderabad Metro Rail stations and to encourage non-polluting electric vehicles in Hyderabad, says a release.

Fortum has recently entered India and so far established 40 EV charging points for four wheelers in India, out of which half of them are in Hyderabad, mostly at HMRL stations.

Once tariff rates are made applicable, the cost per KM of travel will be around `2. The time for charging a car is 45 minutes to one hour.

NVS Reddy gave a presentation to the Fortum delegation on the unique features and the engineering and financial innovation of Hyderabad Metro Rail project. Appreciating this environmental friendly approach and proactive measures of HMRL, the Fortum delegation has expressed its readiness to establish more EV charging points at Metro stations.