Home Cities Hyderabad

Finnish firm to set up more EV charge points at Metro stations

Fortum has recently entered India and so far established 40 EV charging points for four wheelers in India, out of which half of them are in Hyderabad, mostly at HMRL stations.

Published: 05th April 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation of Fortum, a Finnish company led by its senior vice president Risto Penttinen and executive vice president Mikael Ronnblad called on HMRL managing director  NVS Reddy at Metro Rail Bhavan here on Thursday to discuss mutual collaboration between Fortum and HMRL.

Based in Finland and operating on renewable energy resources in several countries with a focus on carbon emissions reduction, Fortum has entered into an agreement with HMRL to establish electric vehicle charging network at Hyderabad Metro Rail stations and to encourage non-polluting electric vehicles in Hyderabad, says a release.

Fortum has recently entered India and so far established 40 EV charging points for four wheelers in India, out of which half of them are in Hyderabad, mostly at HMRL stations.

Once tariff rates are made applicable, the cost per KM of travel will be around `2. The time for charging a car is 45 minutes to one hour.

NVS Reddy gave a presentation to the Fortum delegation on the unique features and the engineering and financial innovation of Hyderabad Metro Rail project. Appreciating this environmental friendly approach and proactive measures of HMRL, the Fortum delegation has expressed its readiness to establish more EV charging points at Metro stations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Finnish company EV charge points

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp