By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 19-year old student from Chaitanyapuri was arrested for sexually abusing a minor girl.

The accused, M Teja Yadav, a cab driver, allegedly raped the minor repeatedly after the two fell in love.

The duo had been in a consensual relationship for over 2 years. However, when she turned pregnant 7 months ago, he distanced himself from her.

A case was registered under Section 376, 417 of IPC and under Section 5 of the POCSO Act for rape and cheating the minor.