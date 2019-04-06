Hyderabad gets all-women metro station at Madhuranagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in the country, and perhaps in the world, Hyderabad Metro Rail has set up an all-women station catering to the needs of women. Madhuranagar Metro Station of Corridor - III (Blue Line) has been renamed ‘Taruni Madhuranagar’ metro station. While the station is open for all passengers irrespective of gender, it will be managed by women employees and will soon have shops exclusively catering to the needs of women and children.

HMRL looks at the Hyderabad Metro not as a simple transportation engineering project but as an instrument to promote wider socio-economic goals. As a part of this vision, Taruni Madhuranagar metro station along with two-acre open area around the station is being made a hub of activities to promote women empowerment and gender equality, HMRL Managing Director, NVS Reddy said. A women-centric exhibition will be held for the next 60 days at Taruni Madhuranagar which will open soon, he added.

There will be an online slogan competition on women empowerment and gender equality, wherein slogans can be submitted online on HMRL’s website — https://hmrl.co.in. Competitions for children will be held in painting, drawing, essays, elocution, music, etc. Competitions in Rangoli, cooking, performing arts, etc would be held for women.