Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad gets all-women metro station at Madhuranagar

While the station is open for all passengers irrespective of gender, it will be managed by women employees and will soon have shops exclusively catering to the needs of women and children.

Published: 06th April 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

HMRL

Image of a HMRL station used for representational purpose only (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in the country, and perhaps in the world, Hyderabad Metro Rail has set up an all-women station catering to the needs of women. Madhuranagar Metro Station of Corridor - III (Blue Line) has been renamed ‘Taruni Madhuranagar’ metro station.  While the station is open for all passengers irrespective of gender, it will be managed by women employees and will soon have shops exclusively catering to the needs of women and children.

HMRL looks at the Hyderabad Metro not as a simple transportation engineering project but as an instrument to promote wider socio-economic goals. As a part of this vision, Taruni Madhuranagar metro station along with two-acre open area around the station is being made a hub of activities to promote women empowerment and gender equality, HMRL Managing Director, NVS Reddy said. A women-centric exhibition will be held for the next 60 days at Taruni Madhuranagar which will open soon, he added. 

There will be an online slogan competition on women empowerment and gender equality, wherein slogans can be submitted online on HMRL’s website — https://hmrl.co.in. Competitions for children will be held in painting, drawing, essays, elocution, music, etc. Competitions in Rangoli, cooking, performing arts, etc would be held for women. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Metro Rail all-women metro station Madhuranagar Metro Station Taruni Madhuranagar HMRL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp