Hyderabad police issues prohibitory orders, liquor shops to stay shut for 2 days

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to be held on April 11, Hyderabad police has issued prohibitory orders to prevent any untoward incident and to ensure peaceful polling. 

Published: 09th April 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to be held on April 11, Hyderabad police has issued prohibitory orders to prevent any untoward incident and to ensure peaceful polling. To ensure public order in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the police have prohibited the assembly of five or more persons in a radius of 200 metres from polling stations on polling day; this order will remain in force from 6 am to 8 pm. 

People have been prohibited from carrying sticks (either with or without flags), lathis, firearms, or any other weapons which can be used for offence or defence by persons in processions, big gatherings or meetings within a radius of one kilometre from the polling stations. Meanwhile, liquor shops shall stay shut between 6 am on April 9 to 6 pm on April 11. Management of toddy shops, wine shops, bars, military canteens, bars in star hotels and registered clubs too shall stay shut. Police have also prohibited the erection of temporary structures like tents in public places. 

13 sensitive areas
Having identified at least 13 ‘sensitive’ areas in the city, the Hyderabad police conducted training sessions with the special and additional forces that have arrived in the city, in view of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, the police have obtained additional forces that will be deployed in areas like Old City. “The additional forces are being trained on the nature of crime in these localities and how to cope in the face of an emergency,” police officials said.

Lok Sabha elections liquor shops

