Apollo's Shobhana Kamineni finds her name missing in electoral rolls, says 'felt cheated' 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Industrialist Shobana Kamineni, the vice-chairperson of Apollo hospitals, was among the several voters who found their names missing from the electoral list.

While leaving the polling station at Masab Tank in Hyderabad, with no indelible ink on her finger, the former CII president spoke to a few, following which video of her statements went viral.

An angry Shobana said she had voted for the Assembly Elections just a couple of months ago and is seen voicing her distress, "I feel cheated as a citizen. Does my vote not count?"

According to her, her name was in the voters' list when she checked last week. She returned to India from a business trip only a day ago just to vote.

However, upon investigation, it was revealed that Shobana Kamineni had two votes in the same polling station, 49 of AC 63, in the serial numbers 734 and 735.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

According to officials, she had two EPIC ID cards - WRH1050657 and KYJ2288397 - since September 2017.

In the recent data purification process, this was identified, and Booth Level Officer (BLO) issued notices.

However, due to unidentified errors, both the entries were deleted in the first week of March. An explanation has been called for from the ERO and the matter is being enquired, said officials.