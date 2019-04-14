Atal Incubation Centre generating employment, giving startups a platform: CSIR director

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) is generating employment and giving start-ups a platform, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) director general Shekhar C Mande said on Saturday, during a panel discission on ‘Pride and Prejudice’ at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB).

He also mentioned that India imports most of its antibiotics and chemicals from China, and claimed the AIC would make India a global generator. However, there is a huge gap to be filled to meet the industry’s demands, he added. The AIC on Saturday signed six MoUs with new start-ups, and Dr Rakesh K Mishra, the director, CCMB, congratulated the gathering of start-ups and students.

Speaking on the occasion, Ishita Agrawal, manager, Atal Incubation Mission, Niti Aayog, said the AIC was established to systematically encourage incubation and entrepreneurship in the country. In the last two years, the AIC created 6,500 jobs and it will be among the top-50 global incubators in the world in the coming years, she added.

On how AIC would contribute, Mande said: “By 2020, there will be a high demand for jobs, that Reliance and Tata would not have the capacity to fulfil. In that context, the AIC will create jobs.” However, he added that the AIC technology-development is still at a primitive stage. Calling the Atal Incubation Centre an entrepreneur, Krishna Ella, founder, chairman and managing director of the Bharat Biotech International Ltd said the centre was more than a startup, and was solving many of the society’s problems.