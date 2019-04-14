Home Cities Hyderabad

Atal Incubation Centre generating employment, giving startups a platform: CSIR director

He also mentioned that India imports most of its antibiotics and chemicals from China, and claimed the AIC would make India a global generator.

Published: 14th April 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

CCMB

Panelists interact at CCMB in Hyderabad on Saturday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) is generating employment and giving start-ups a platform, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) director general Shekhar C Mande said on Saturday, during a panel discission on ‘Pride and Prejudice’ at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB). 

He also mentioned that India imports most of its antibiotics and chemicals from China, and claimed the AIC would make India a global generator. However, there is a huge gap to be filled to meet the industry’s demands, he added. The AIC on Saturday signed six MoUs with new start-ups, and Dr Rakesh K Mishra, the director, CCMB, congratulated the gathering of start-ups and students. 

Speaking on the occasion, Ishita Agrawal, manager, Atal Incubation Mission, Niti Aayog, said the AIC was established to systematically encourage incubation and entrepreneurship in the country. In the last two years, the AIC created 6,500 jobs and it will be among the top-50 global incubators in the world in the coming years, she added.

On how AIC would contribute, Mande said: “By 2020, there will be a high demand for jobs, that Reliance and Tata would not have the capacity to fulfil. In that context, the AIC will create jobs.” However, he added that the AIC technology-development is still at a primitive stage. Calling the Atal Incubation Centre an entrepreneur, Krishna Ella, founder, chairman and managing director of the Bharat Biotech International Ltd said the centre was more than a startup, and was solving many of the society’s problems.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology Atal Incubation Centre CSIR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp