OLX frauds: When the dropouts dupe the educated

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It appears that education really does not make one streetwise, as a large number of cyber-fraud victims are well -educated, while most of the fraudsters are found to beschool dropouts. Cybercrime officials have been startled to learn that most of the victims were already aware of cyber frauds.

Despite a massive number of awareness campaigns being held in this regard, people continue to get duped, many a times due to their thirst for discounts on online marketplaces, say officials. They further add that many buyers do not even enquire about the owners before embarking on the transaction.

Case in point, a victim of such a fraud recently told cybercrime officials that he got cheated by a seller who earned his trust by telling him he worked in the army, and then showed his ID card along with pictures of what he claimed was his own office.

After multiple incidents of fraud on OLX came to light, the online marketplace came out with safety guidelines for buyers, asking them not to share their OTPs with strangers, or transfer money without verifying the products in person.

Even the police have sought to raise awareness. Hyderabad police have published material on OLX frauds, are reaching out to private companies and educational institutes. “We are even making a short film on OLX frauds; it is in the final stages, and will soon be released on social media,” said Additional DCP Cybercrime, Hyderabad, KCS Raghuveer.