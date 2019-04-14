Home Cities Hyderabad

Student Police Cadet passing-out parade held

As many as 264 Student Police Cadets, studying in various government schools in Rangareddy district, participated in a passing-out parade on Saturday.

The Passing Out Parade (POP) of Student Police Cadets at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate parade grounds in Hyderabad on Saturday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As many as 264 Student Police Cadets (SPC), studying in various government schools in Rangareddy district, participated in a passing-out parade on Saturday. The cadets had successfully completed a programme, spearheaded by Cyberabad police with an aim to mould students as responsible citizens. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar attended the programme and awarded certificates and medals to the cadets. The cadets were administered an oath.

Later, addressing the cadets, Sajjanar said SPCs should develop democratic values and become a role model for other children. “While being friendly with other children, you (cadets) should never stop learning new things, thereby making parents, teachers and Cyberabad police proud,” he said. 

In the same way, cadets should identify problems in the world around them and start searching for their solutions. They should also develop a positive attitude towards the society and develop social responsibility, the commissioner said. 

Sajjanar advised the cadets to inculcate discipline, traffic sense, awareness of policing, environment, social evils and harmony and public safety. In the first batch, students from government schools in Miyapur, Rajendranagar and Mailardevpally were trained.     

