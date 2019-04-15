Home Cities Hyderabad

Irked with constant poll duty, government teachers seek to go on leave

Tired and frustrated, and afraid of having to work during summer vacations, the teachers are mulling submitting mass leave applications to district education officers.

Published: 15th April 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It has been a hectic few months for government teachers in the State. First there were the highly-charged Assembly elections, held in December 2018. Then there were gram panchayat elections in January. In April, there were the high-profile Lok Sabha elections. Now, in a few weeks, the State will elect MPTC and ZPTC chairmen. 

Tired and frustrated, and afraid of having to work during summer vacations, the teachers are mulling submitting mass leave applications to district education officers (DEO). They say they are fatigued with the non-stop onslaught of elections and want to recuperate. Even if there were no elections, they would have to cut their vacation short anyway as they will be asked to conduct ‘Badi Bata’ programmes in villages across the State, campaigning for students to enrol into schools. 

Teachers, like any government employees, were pressed into election duty much before polling duty. Over 1.2 lakh government school teachers were being trained and deployed for the elections to the State Assembly, Gram Panchayat elections (held in three phases) and Lok Sabha elections. 
Sources say that DEOs around the State are receiving many applications from government school teachers, seeking exemption from having to work in upcoming elections. However, officials concerned are rejecting these applications. 

The teachers are faced with one more challenge in the form of spot valuation of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, scheduled between April 15 and April 25. The school education department has prescribed guidelines to all DEOs for assigning teachers to this job. 

Speaking to Express, one teacher who did not want to be named, said: “Election duties have been quite stressful for us (government teachers). We haven’t been able to spend time with our families. We were looking forwards to summer vacations but the State government is now planning to release notification for ZPTC and MPTC elections. I had applied for leaves, seeking exemption from poll duty. But authorities rejected my application when they heard this news.”

When contacted, Progressive Recognized Teacher’s Union (PRTU) State ex-president P Sarotham Reddy noted that teachers were not getting any vacation this year. “The school education department is putting teachers on duty during holidays as well. We demand the authorities to allocate Earned Leaves(EL) to them”, said Reddy. Meanwhile, Medchal District Education Officer I Vijay Kumari said election duties are mandatory for government teachers. 

Kumari confirmed that teachers have been applying for exemption. 
“We are not approving any of the teacher’s leave applications. Teachers who are working in the SSC spot valuations alone can avail exemption for two days from election training,” said Kumari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
poll duty Assembly elections Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp