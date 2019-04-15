Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Jai Bhim’ echoes across Hyderabad on Ambedkar Jayanti

Leaders from almost all political parties joined the celebrations. TSRTC also celebrated Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

Published: 15th April 2019 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of his 128th birth anniversary, denizens across the State paid homage to Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of Indian Constitution and a crusader of the Dalits, on Sunday. Hyderabad, however, chose to observe the day in a different light. A day after an Ambedkar statue at Punjagutta was taken down, a new one was installed in Basheerbagh. Many stalwarts, including officials and ministers, gathered to pay homage at the Ambedkar statue in Tank Bund.

“It is a proud day for us, and we wanted to celebrate it by installing a new Ambedkar’s statue,” said Sairam, the head of Ambedkar Dalit Sangam. The organisation crowdfunded to erect a 9-feet-tall Ambedkar statue in Basheerbagh near the Sky land theatre. Speaking to Express, Sairam said, “We collected around `86,000 from the Dalit Samaj in Basheerbagh. Permission was also taken to get the statue installed.”

Meanwhile, while addressing the audience at Tank Bund, TRS leader and Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav recalled Ambedkar’s contributions towards the Indian Constitution. Talasani said that Ambedkar had recognized the difference between India and other countries and accordingly prepared plans for shaping the future of the country. 

Leaders from almost all political parties joined the celebrations. TSRTC also celebrated Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ambedkar Jayanti Dr BR Ambedkar Jai Bhim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp