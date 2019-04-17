Man poses as doctor on Tinder, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A BTech drop out, who posed as a doctor on the dating application Tinder, is accused of sexually harassing a woman doctor for the past three years. He was arrested by the Cybercrime wing of Cyberabad on Tuesday.The accused, identified as Gollaladoddi Abdullah (28), had initially befriended the victim, a doctor working for a reputed hospital. Later, he started blackmailing her. Abdullah had extorted from her more than `4 lakh, said police.

According to police, Abdullah is working as a civil engineer for a private electrical firm in the city. He registered himself on Tinder with the identity Dr G Karthik Reddy, claiming to be working as an anaesthetist at a reputed hospital. The victim believed this and accepted his Tinder request.