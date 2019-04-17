Squat and sit on the floor for better hip flexibility

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Express Features Did you know that pain in thigh or knee may indicate hip problems? And that delay in diagnosing and treating the problem will lead to irreversible damage and arthritis of the hip joint. If hip preservation surgery is performed in young patients, it will delay or arrest arthritis and also helps in avoiding or delaying total hip joint replacement surgery in future. Dr. Raghuveer Reddy K., Sr. Shoulder & Knee Surgeon, SISA, Hyderabad and Dr. Gourineni Prasad, renowned pediatric & young adult orthopaedic surgeon from Chicago, briefed media on the latest and much-fine-tuned techniques to treat the hip problems in children and young adults.

To focus on these and other related issues, SISA Hospital (Sai Institute of Sports Injury and Arthroscopy) hosted the 12th SISA 2019 Advanced Hip Preservation Workshop, on Sunday. The Workshop familiarized Orthopaedic surgeons with advanced techniques. Over 350 surgeons from different parts of the country participated in the workshop to learn these techniques focused on preservation of Hip joint.

Dr. Raghuveer Reddy K said there are several childhood diseases leading hip damage such as congenital dislocation where the child is born with a dislocated hip, infection of the joint (septic arthritis), problem with circulation of the ball (Perthes disease), ball slipping on the thigh bone (Slipped epiphysis) etc., the incidence of these is in the range of 1 in a lakh and normally seen when the child is between 10 to 14 years of age.

There are newer problems especially in young adults like jamming of the hip bones (femoroacetabular impingement) seen in 25 to 30 years age group, with incidence being in the range of 1% of the population in that age group, leading to shape alterations. Dr. Reddy said these problems can be prevented by activity modification and going back to our good old habits such as sitting on the floor and squatting or activities involving stretching of hip and doing yoga, seem to have a preventive role in the development of femoroacetabular impingement.

These modifications can help especially when the child is between 5 to 10 years and the hipping is in a formative stage. Carrying the baby with their hips spread apart is well known to promote healthy hip development.