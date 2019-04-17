Home Cities Hyderabad

Three months on, employees of CM’s basti dawakhanas still await salaries

  As the patients walk out happy from each of the 74 basti dawakhanas across the city, those working to cure their illnesses have been suffering in silence for  the last three months. 

Published: 17th April 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As the patients walk out happy from each of the 74 basti dawakhanas across the city, those working to cure their illnesses have been suffering in silence for  the last three months. The persons employed at these dawakhanas, under the flagship programme of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao aimed at providing free primary health care services, include the medical officers, attendants and supporting staff. And none of this staff has been paid their salaries for the last 3 months. 

A medical officer on the condition of anonymity revealed that a written representation has been submitted to office of Principal Secretary Santhi Kumari. However, there is at least two weeks more before they can expect respite.“We have been assured that the matter will be looked into as soon as possible. However, the principal secretary is currently out of the country for the next two weeks.”

Dr J Venkat, Principal Medical Health Officer, on the other hand has assured that the salaries will credited in a couple of days. “Because of some online technical glitch the salaries weren’t credited. But it is being looked into immediately,” he saidBasti Dawakhanas, or neighbourhood clinics, are supposed to cater to 10,000 people in the area it has been constructed in. They are also connected to the nearest Urban Public Healthcare Centres.

The clinics have been modelled after Delhi’s successful ‘Mohalla Clinics’ and provides a range of services like basic medical consultation and lab diagnostics, drugs and contraceptive dispensing, treatment of acute simple illness and immunisation services. The next phase of this scheme will comprise similar basti dawakhanas in five other cities in the state, including, Greater Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Khammam and Ramagundam.

However, Dr Ayesha, a medical officer at Tolichowki Basti Dawakhana, also mentioned that the dawakhana was in dire need of basic medication. “We do not even get water and electricity throughout the day. And to top it off, our salaries have not been credited since January, from when we were recruited.”
“We can cater to more patients, and usually expect 70-80 patients everyday. However many have to be sent back as all the medicines are not available,” an attendant said.

Modelled after Delhi’s Mohalla clinics
Three months back, Basti Dawakhanas came into existence with the aim of catering 10,000 people, each. They were modelled after Delhi’s ‘Mohalla Clinics’ and provide basic consultation, medicine and contraceptive dispensing, treatment of simple illnesses and immunisation services 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao basti dawakhanas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp