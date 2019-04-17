Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman kills self over pressure from stalker?

 A 24-year-old woman succumbed on Tuesday afternoon after consuming softdrink laced with poison on Monday night, allegedly unable to bear the harassment from her former partner.

Published: 17th April 2019 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 24-year-old woman succumbed on Tuesday afternoon after consuming softdrink laced with poison on Monday night, allegedly unable to bear the harassment from her former partner. The deceased’s father said that one Rakesh Reddy had been harassing his daughter for the past few months.  

According to police, the accused Rakesh, who works as a technician for a network service provider in the city, called the victim for a discussion on Monday night. The victim and Rakesh met at the GHMC park in phase IX. During the conversation, they got into an argument and the victim immediately consumed the soft drink, allegedly laced with poison. She was rushed to a private hospital nearby where she breathed her last on Tuesday afternoon.

Both the victim and the accused were residents of Siddipet district, where they were in a relationship for the last two years. But after the woman’s parents came to know about their relation, they warned them against it. Soon after, the girl stayed away from the accused and avoided meeting him. She came to Hyderabad for a job where she was followed by Rakesh, within a few months, who had been harassing her.
Inspector KPHB S Laxmi Narayana said cases of abetment to suicide and outraging the modesty of a woman are filed against Rakesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Woman kills self Suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp