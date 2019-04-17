Woman kills self over pressure from stalker?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old woman succumbed on Tuesday afternoon after consuming softdrink laced with poison on Monday night, allegedly unable to bear the harassment from her former partner. The deceased’s father said that one Rakesh Reddy had been harassing his daughter for the past few months.

According to police, the accused Rakesh, who works as a technician for a network service provider in the city, called the victim for a discussion on Monday night. The victim and Rakesh met at the GHMC park in phase IX. During the conversation, they got into an argument and the victim immediately consumed the soft drink, allegedly laced with poison. She was rushed to a private hospital nearby where she breathed her last on Tuesday afternoon.

Both the victim and the accused were residents of Siddipet district, where they were in a relationship for the last two years. But after the woman’s parents came to know about their relation, they warned them against it. Soon after, the girl stayed away from the accused and avoided meeting him. She came to Hyderabad for a job where she was followed by Rakesh, within a few months, who had been harassing her.

Inspector KPHB S Laxmi Narayana said cases of abetment to suicide and outraging the modesty of a woman are filed against Rakesh.