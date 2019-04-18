Home Cities Hyderabad

HC allows petitioners to sit for DEECET- 2019

After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, the bench decided to permit the petitioners and others to provisionally sit for the examination

Published: 18th April 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to candidates aspiring to pursue Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), a division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed State government authorities concerned to accept online applications of the petitioners and other similarly placed candidates who have passed intermediate vocational courses and to permit them to sit in the common entrance examination of DEECET-2019 to secure admission for D.El.Ed course. 

While issuing notices to the concerned authorities to respond on the issues raised by the petitioners, the Bench made it clear that the result of the examination was subject to final outcome of the case.
The bench passed this order in relation to a petition filed by the Telangana Vocational Students and Unemployed Welfare Association and two other individuals, seeking direction to the State government to amend the rules giving eligibility to pass-outs of intermediate in vocational courses with or without passing bridge courses.

Rule change sought

The petitioners’ counsel urged the court to suspend operation of Rule-4 (iii)(b), vide GO 10 issued by the school education department on April 12, 2017, as it denies eligibility to pass-outs of intermediate with vocational courses to appear for DEECET-2019. After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, the bench decided to permit the petitioners and others to provisionally sit for the examination

Comments

