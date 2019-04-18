Home Cities Hyderabad

Institute owner asks student to strip, booked

The Narayanaguda police registered case on owner of acting coach centre Sutradhar for allegedly asking a woman to strip down inside the class room in the presence of other students. 

Published: 18th April 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 10:33 AM

By Express News Service

According to police, a 21 year-old woman, who joined the institute to learn acting course at Sutradhar that is being run by Vinay Kumar Varma. 

In her complaint, the victim stated that when Varma was teaching something, he suddenly asked all the students including boys to strip their clothes. 

The boys have removed their clothes but the complainant denied to do it. When Varma vented out his anger, she left the premises and approached the SHE teams along with her father. As SHE team directed the Narayanaguda police, they registered a case on Varma and took up investigation. 

