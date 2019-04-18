Institute owner asks student to strip, booked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Narayanaguda police registered case on owner of acting coach centre Sutradhar for allegedly asking a woman to strip down inside the class room in the presence of other students.

According to police, a 21 year-old woman, who joined the institute to learn acting course at Sutradhar that is being run by Vinay Kumar Varma.

In her complaint, the victim stated that when Varma was teaching something, he suddenly asked all the students including boys to strip their clothes.

The boys have removed their clothes but the complainant denied to do it. When Varma vented out his anger, she left the premises and approached the SHE teams along with her father. As SHE team directed the Narayanaguda police, they registered a case on Varma and took up investigation.