Major Fire breaks at MJ market

A massive fire broke out at a godown near Mozzamjahi Market in the early hours of Wednesday.

Published: 18th April 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Fire breaks out at a godown near Nampally on Wednesday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A massive fire broke out at a godown near Mozzamjahi Market in the early hours of Wednesday. While no casualties were reported, the thick smoke that emanated from the structure brought traffic at the location to a standstill. 

At around 11:00 am, a fire broke out at Hameedi Sweets. Fire Services officials said the fire spread to a godown where furniture items were stored in large quantities. 

“It took us more than three hours to douse the fire. The owners of the property have claimed a loss of `30 lakh,” said A Rajkumar, Station Fire Officer (SFO), Gowliguda. 

The dark fumes emanating from the godown caused a massive panic among shop keepers in and around the area. Traffic moving from and towards Nampally was halted for a brief while as much of the smoke had spread to the road, affecting visibility. 

