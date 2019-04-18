Home Cities Hyderabad

Poll delay for Polavaram works irks Naidu 

Directs officials to prepare action plan to complete works so as to supply water through canals by gravity by July

Published: 18th April 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing discontent over the poor progress of Polavaram project in the poll season of 45 days, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has  directed the officials to prepare an action plan to ensure that the works are completed by July to supply water through gravity. 
He also instructed the officials to simultaneously complete the canal works and rehabilitation and resettlement of the project-affected families before the release of water.

Naidu, who last conducted a review meeting on the national project a month-and-a-half ago, took stock of the project’s execution — his first after the polls — during his 90th virtual inspection held on Tuesday. 
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed his diddatisfaction over the slow pace of works in the last 45 days mainly due to elections. “Now that there is only 60 days’ time left to release water, prepare the plan to complete the works of the cofferdam and rehabilitation. We should be able to tap the Godavari floor water that comes  between June and July,” he said, as officials informed him that only 40.71 per cent of upper cofferdam and 25 per cent of lower cofferdam works were completed.

The Chief Minister claimed that the State government was determined to complete the entire project by December this year, despite the Centre’s non-cooperation in release of funds. The multipurpose national project is 69 per cent ready, and the Centre, Naidu observed, is yet to reimburse `4,508.35 crore spent by the State government.

He also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Opposition leaders for making allegations against the TDP government. “A few people are deliberately and irresponsibly making allegations by calling the project an ATM for us. This is not an ATM to make money. This project is All Time Water,” he asserted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp